Senior Vice President

Compass Commercial

Commercial Brokers

Morgan McMullin, a commercial real estate veteran, has successfully brokered investment transactions in excess of $300 million over the past decade, including $28 million in 2020. Specializing in the sale and acquisition of multifamily and commercial properties, he has helped his clients reach, and often exceed, their long-term and short-term investment objectives. McMullin values his client relationships, which leads him to successfully represent his clients’ interests and become their trusted investment advisor. Having brokered transactions through the boom and bust cycles, he has developed a deep working knowledge of the Los Angeles real estate marketplace. As an owner and manager of investment properties throughout Los Angeles, McMullin understands the nuances, concerns, and issues commonplace amongst investment property owners and investors. This hands-on approach keeps him current on market conditions, allowing him to achieve above market prices for his clients.