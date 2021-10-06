Market Director, Southwest Region

JLL

Professional Services Advisors

As market director for the Southwest Region, Peter Belisle has direct oversight over JLL’s regional operations which include twelve offices and nearly 1,900 employees throughout Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. Business lines under Belisle’s direction include tenant representation, agency leasing, project and development services, capital markets, public institutions, and a property and facilities management portfolio of 78 million square feet.

Working with JLL’s national leadership team, he led the firm’s Los Angeles region in developing, implementing and providing processes and protocol for its several hundred-member team to return to a safe office environment in the wake of the COVID pandemic. In fact, under his leadership, JLL was the first commercial real estate services firm to return to the office in Los Angeles which it did at a safe 25 percent capacity in its five Los Angeles County offices.