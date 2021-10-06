Vice President, Acquisitions

R.J. Sommerdyke joined Meridian in 2016 as a senior associate to augment the firm’s emerging Southern California expansion. Sommerdyke was quickly promoted to acquisition manager and has played a pivotal role in Meridian’s growth. After several successful acquisitions, Sommerdyke was promoted again to vice president, acquisitions where he works directly with new and existing healthcare clients and manages our acquisitions efforts throughout the region. Over the past 18 months, Sommerdyke has been involved in several major redevelopment projects in Southern California. One example is the completion of Meridian’s renovation of a 26,000-square-foot medical office building in Torrance. He led Meridian to the acquisition of the multi-tenant office building as part of the firm’s value-add business strategy. He was also instrumental in Meridian’s acquisition of a 110,400-square foot, four-story Class-A office building in Irvine, among other projects.