Managing Partner

Anglin Flewelling & Rasmussen LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Richard Rasmussen is co-founder and managing partner of Anglin Flewelling & Rasmussen LLP, with offices in California, Oregon and Washington. He is AV-rated (highest rating) by Martindale-Hubbell, the national directory of attorneys. Rasmussen has been practicing for 32 years in commercial real estate law, assisting clients with the negotiation and documentation of purchase and sale transactions, exchanges, secured financing, leasing (ground, office, industrial and retail), development and joint ventures, management agreements, complex title issues, and brokerage and escrow arrangements. He is a sought after presenter on transactional matters, most recently at the National Business Institute’s “Ultimate Guide to Commercial Real Estate Law.” Rasmussen is a graduate, cum laude, of Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.