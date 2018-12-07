Robert M. Keane, Jr.

Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Professional Services Advisors

For nearly 25 years, Robert Keane has represented many prominent private equity and real estate opportunity funds in L.A., as well as national and international pension funds and commercial banks, in real estate equity investments, joint venture formations, lending, acquisitions and dispositions, debt restructurings, and workouts and reorganizations. Keane’s clients include Oaktree Capital Management, PIMCO, Rockwood Capital and QuadReal Property Limited Partnership. He is recognized as an excellent lawyer who is “incredibly knowledgeable about statute, law and legal precedent” and is known for his problem solving and negotiating skills. Joining Kirkland a little over 18 months ago, Keane has led around 30 transactions totaling over $4.5 billion in investment, including representing QuadReal Property Group Limited Partnership in a $400 million equity commitment with Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC. to develop multi-family projects in select supply-constrained, high barrier-to-entry submarkets in the U.S.