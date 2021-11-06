Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Robin Finch is a partner in the Real Estate Group at Greenberg Glusker. She has broad experience advising owners, developers, tenants, and borrowers in all areas of real estate, including purchase and sale transactions, leasing agreements, borrower-side financing, entity structuring, and succession-planning asset management. Finch has particular expertise in commercial and residential construction projects. She has represented numerous developers and construction industry professionals in negotiating and drafting fixed price, cost plus and guaranteed maximum price construction contracts, as well as related design-build, architectural, subcontractor, design and engineering agreements. Among other recent successes, she represented Westside developers in predevelopment and construction loans for mixed-use and multi-family residential projects and represented office, retail and industrial landlords in rent deferral and other lease amendments triggered by the pandemic. She has also acted as outside general counsel to several local development companies and family offices.