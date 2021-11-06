First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank)

Ryan Reed is a highly accomplished financial services professional focused on helping his commercial real estate clients grow and succeed. In 2020 and now into 2021, he and his team have continued to put together and implement creative financing solutions that help his clients navigate the ever-changing market landscape and the unprecedented challenges of the COVID crisis. Reed handles some of the most prominent commercial real estate clients and investors in California, and has a substantial nine-figure portfolio. Paired with his personable and solutions-based approach, Reed is a passionate professional dedicated to delivering exceptional service to meet his clients’ needs. Throughout the pandemic, Reed has placed a particular emphasis on making sure to engage in regular and effective communication with his clients. He has also been busy in his first year at IDB helping investors secure the financing and strong banking relationships needed for a range of portfolio and deal types.