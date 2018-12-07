Salvador LaViña

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Sal LaViña was recently named chair of Barnes & Thornburg’s Real Estate Department. He is the first person of color and Latinx head of a major department in the history of Barnes & Thornburg, which has grown to over 700 lawyers in 19 offices across the United States. LaViña has supervised or closed transactions totaling billions of dollars in several states across the U.S. and over $12 billion in transactions since the economic downturn in 2008. He advises clients in virtually all areas of real estate, including real estate private equity funds, joint ventures, multifamily transactions, complex 1031 exchanges, opportunity zone funds, development, public-private and multistate matters. In the corporate realm, he focuses on private equity, fund formation, syndication, private placements, mid-market mergers and acquisitions, and stock and asset transactions. He represents private equity investors, family offices, funds, and entrepreneurs.