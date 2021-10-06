CEO

Cityview

Commercial Developers

Sean Burton is chief executive officer of Cityview and a member of Cityview’s Board of Directors and Investment Committees. Burton oversees a strong team of over 100 professionals with unparalleled expertise in real estate, development, operations and finance and investments, that has generated more than $4 billion in urban investment across more than 150 projects to date. In total, Cityview owns and operates approximately 5,000 residential units and has $2 billion in assets under management. Since 2013, Burton has also served as the president of the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners, which oversees LAX and Van Nuys airports. During this time, the Board oversaw the adoption and implementation of a $16 billion modernization plan to upgrade all terminals, build a new international terminal, develop the largest consolidated rental car facility in the world and connect LAX to public transit via an automated people mover train system.