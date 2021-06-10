Managing Director

NorthMarq

Commercial Brokers

Shane Shafer, managing director – investment sales in NorthMarq’s greater Los Angeles offices, is a top multifamily investment sales broker, with more than 20 years of experience and $5 billion in sales. He joined NorthMarq in 2019 after ten years with Berkadia, where he was consistently one of the firm’s top brokers. At Berkadia, he was consistently in the top five percent of Berkadia agents nationwide. In his twenty plus-year career, he has a proven track record of closing sales, some of the largest in Southern California market. He has relationships with both the largest apartment owners in the country, and the most active private capital companies in the Southern California market. He has consistently been acknowledged as a top broker in Southern California. Over the last 18 months, he has closed over $1.5 billion in sales.