Executive Vice President

Compass Commercial

Commercial Brokers

A native of Los Angeles with over 11 years’ experience in the Southern California commercial real estate market, Shaya Braverman is known for finding creative and ingenious solutions to assist in the acquisition and disposition of retail, NNN, and multi-family properties as well as big-box and mom-and-pop leases. Since 2008, Braverman has transacted over $500 million in real estate transactions (including $62 million in sales in 2020) and briefly directed an independent brokerage of 10 agents. His numerous clients have included Ralph Lauren Polo, Sur Lounge, and Doughboys Café, among others, and he works hand in hand with numerous talent and money managers to assist their clients in placing their money strategically in real estate. Braverman served in the Israeli army and is involved with several nonprofits, including Jewish Federation, Citizenshipworks, and Women’s March, and sits on the board of several others.

