Steve Bogoyevac

Steve “Bogie” Bogoyevac, a senior managing director investments of Marcus & Millichap and founder of The Bogie Group, is a veteran apartment and 1031 exchange specialist of the South Bay, Los Angeles, and surrounding areas. He has been recognized as Marcus & Millichap’s Long Beach/South Bay Agent of the Year for seven years running and has earned numerous National Achievement awards. Bogoyevac has focused the majority of his 18-year career on multifamily properties and also offers experience with a range of net leased, office, and other property types. As a former professional hockey player, he believes teamwork is the key to success. As such, he has assembled a skilled team dedicated to a collaborative approach that ensures the best possible service for clients. To date, he has successfully brokered over $1.3 billion of investment real estate.