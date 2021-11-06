Susan Booth

Partner

Holland & Knight

Susan J. Booth spent more than a decade as the head of Holland & Knight’s West Coast Real Estate Group and has also served on the firm’s Directors Committee. Booth has a national transactional practice counseling domestic and international commercial banks, pension funds, private equity funds, REITs, developers and others on a variety of commercial real-estate matters. Her focus is on capital-markets transactions, and clients call on Booth for her experience handling debt matters, including CMBS and portfolio loans (acquisition, development, construction, revolving, permanent, mezzanine, EB-5 and Sharia compliant), co-lending and participation arrangements, as well as mortgage loan portfolio sales/ acquisitions. She has also devoted a substantial amount of time to assisting lenders and borrowers in developing and implementing strategies to resolve the issues arising from non-performing real estate assets. Booth also has extensive experience in negotiating, drafting and successfully closing large commercial purchase/sale and joint venture transactions.