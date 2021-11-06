President

WESTMAC Commercial Brokerage Company

Commercial Brokers

T.C. Macker is the president of WESTMAC Commercial Brokerage Company, one of the country’s leading commercial real estate firms. Macker is an established Westside expert when it comes to buying and selling commercial property in the greater L.A. area. He is hyper-specialized in investment sales and facilitates property transactions throughout the City’s most desirable neighborhoods with a focus on L.A.'s Westside. A real estate veteran since 1997, Macker has been involved in numerous multi-million-dollar property acquisitions and has represented numerous prominent parties through substantial investments from all over the world. Macker and his team of hard-working professionals have set various remarkable sales records for West L.A. commercial property assets. In the past 18 months, Macker has closed 24 transactions on 26 properties totaling $156,118,714 in sales volume. Recent sales included office, retail, industrial, and development sites that had been rezoned for multifamily housing.