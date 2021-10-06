Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

Thomas R. Sestanovich focuses primarily on commercial real estate sales, acquisitions, securitized financings, and negotiating and documenting leases for office, retail, and industrial properties throughout the country. He is currently responsible for a national real estate portfolio in excess of 15 million square feet. He also serves as outside general counsel to some of California’s largest privately held developers. Sestanovich also handles environmentally related agreements, remediation, and environmental transactions with public and quasi-public agencies. From 1988 to present, he has continued to represent large institutional developers, banks, life insurance companies, and serves as outside general counsel to some of California’s largest privately held family developers, and represents ARKA Properties Group, Black Equities, Michael Development, Wells Fargo and John Hancock Real Estate. His practice is focused primarily on commercial real estate sales, acquisitions, securitized financings, and negotiating and documenting leases for office, retail, and industrial properties throughout the country.

