President

illi Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Brokers

Todd Nathanson is founder and president of illi Commercial Real Estate, a commercial brokerage, property management, and investment advisory service firm specializing in retail real estate and headquartered in Encino. Since launching the company in 2007, illi Commercial Real Estate has grown to over 30 agents and brokers and has over 220 listings throughout Southern California. illi Commercial Real Estate has retail real estate experts handling leasing, investment sales, acquisitions, over 3,200 transactions, valuation, business brokerage, and tenant representation. Nathanson has brokered almost 1,500 lease and sales transactions during his career. He has strong established relationships with national retailers, regional tenants/franchisees, and local mom ‘n pop tenants. His attention to detail and timely execution of complex transactions has earned the trust of over 600 shopping center investors, from the single-center owner to the nation’s largest institutional owners.