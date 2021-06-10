First Vice President, Client Advisor

Partners Bank of California

Lenders

Tom Calahan serves as first vice president, client advisorfor Partners Bank of California. During his time at Partners Bank of California, Calahan headed the bank’s regional footprint into Los Angeles, where he launched a new branch office location in Beverly Hills in 2018. While in Beverly Hills, he led the team to source in excess of $50 million in production within the first 24 months of opening. In 2020, Calahan moved back to Orange County and now operates out of the bank’s Mission Viejo branch office, where he actively manages a nine-figure portfolio. Prior to joining Partners Bank of California in 2016, Calahan began his career in financial services in 2011 and served as a business banker for US Bank, leading the region in production.