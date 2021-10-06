President, West Region

Suffolk

General Contractors

As president of the West Region, Tony Rango is responsible for leading Suffolk operations in its existing markets of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego and expanding the company’s presence throughout the state of California. Rango is leveraging his leadership skills, business development experience, knowledge of the industry and understanding of the self-performance function to position Suffolk’s West Coast operations for sustainable growth and success. He started at Suffolk shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. Under his leadership, Suffolk used a technology-first approach to ensure that essential construction projects stayed on track, while prioritizing the safety of his teams. Additionally, he has primed Suffolk for expansion into sectors such as aviation, mission critical data centers and life sciences. His expertise - combined with the agile nature of Suffolk - positions the company for growth in the years ahead, even in the wake of the pandemic and the subsequent recovery.