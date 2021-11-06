Executive Managing Director

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Commercial Brokers

Yair Haimoff is founder and executive managing director of Spectrum CRE, a commercial brokerage, property management, and investment advisory service firm specializing in industrial, retail, and office real estate. Previous to launching his own commercial real estate firm, Haimoff was one of NAI Capital’s top producing brokers and branch manager of the LA North office located in Valencia, California. During his fifteen-year tenure at NAI Capital, Haimoff recruited, trained and mentored several agents, forming one of NAI Capital’s top producing teams in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. Today, as executive managing director of Spectrum CRE, Haimoff specializes in leasing, acquisition, and disposition of industrial, office and investment properties in Southern California. In November 2019, Spectrum CRE closed a deal on the Northridge Medical Center, which sold for nearly $12 million dollars. The multi-tenant medical office building covers 30,353 square feet and was built in 1977.