President - California Buildings

PCL Construction Services, Inc.

General Contractor

For more than 20 years, Aaron Yohnke has contributed to the success of construction teams and projects across North America, including in the United States and across Canada. His focus is working in and leading teams that produce extraordinary results. Now, he oversees work throughout the state and offices in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

As a proud third-generation builder, he has diverse project experience in many markets including sports and entertainment, higher education, aviation, healthcare, commercial, civil and institutional work. Aaron’s purpose is founded on trying to make a positive impact on his family, the business and within the community. Under his leadership over the past 24 months, California Buildings has thrived in a time that has been challenging for many, successfully breaking internal firm revenue records.