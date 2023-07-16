(Tyler Chase Photograqhy)

Investment Advisor

Sands Investment Group

Commercial Real Estate Broker

As an investment advisor at Sands Investment Group, Adam Scherr is a highly skilled professional with extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry. He specializes in investment sales of single-tenant net leased retail properties and represents a diverse range of clients, including private capital and institutional investors, focusing on investment sales of net lease investments on a national basis.

In the past 24 months alone, Scherr has completed over $170 million of transactions, establishing himself as a trusted advisor in the industry. His specialties include retail investment properties consisting of single-tenant net leased investments, 1031 exchange transactions, real estate acquisition, disposition and sale-leasebacks. With his exceptional negotiation skills and ability to understand each client’s unique needs, Adam has achieved outstanding results for his clients.