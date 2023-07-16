Partner & Chair of the Real Estate Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Professional Services

Albert C. Valencia focuses on real estate and related business matters, and represents a diverse clientele including developers, private equity investors and commercial banks in various transactions. In 2022, Albert led significant transactions, including the recapitalization of an office property in Agoura Hills, the purchase of a mixed-use property in Park City, and the complex purchase and sale of a multifamily site in Arcadia.

Before his legal career, Valencia worked as a business consultant, providing consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. He started his legal journey at firms Mayer Brown LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP, where he honed his expertise in real estate law. He is regarded for his community involvement and pro bono work, earning accolades such as the Pro Bono of the Year Award from Public Counsel and the Proskauer Golden Gavel Award.