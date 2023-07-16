Founder & CEO

Dunleer

Commercial Real Estate Developer

As the founder and CEO of Dunleer, BJ Turner has led the company for more than nine years. Over that time the firm has acquired more than $500 million of assets in the industrial and multifamily sectors in five states and has upwards of 200 investors seeing consistently strong ROIs. Dunleer provides institutional quality underwriting and asset management services to power its success. He has developed proprietary sourcing technology and strategic broker relationships that enable the company to identify off-market or lightly marketed deals.

Coming from a hospitality background, even with industrial assets, Turner puts a heavy emphasis on functionality and tenant experience, upgrading and enhancing the facilities and their grounds to create better curb appeal and attract a wider buyer and tenant pool.