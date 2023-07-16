President

Brad Umansky is president & head coach of Progressive Real Estate Partners (PREP), the Inland Empire’s leading retail brokerage firm. From 2021 to 2022, PREP completed more retail leasing & sale transactions than any other brokerage office based in the Inland Empire.

Umansky is responsible for directing the activities of the company including creating the long-term vision, managing client development and relations, overseeing marketing strategies, recruiting top talent and coaching the team. He also brokers select investment sale and leasing transactions for long-term clients. Throughout his entire career, he has been an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Umansky has moderated numerous panels for ICSC as well as other industry-related organizations. In 2010, he published a book entitled “Value Added - Successful Strategies for Listing and Selling Investment Real Estate.”