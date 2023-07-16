CEO & Co-Founding Partner

Cypress West Partners

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Christopher Cumella, and co-founder Jeffrey Johnson, created Cypress West Partners, LLC, to acquire, develop and manage healthcare properties across the United States. The team believes that the greatest opportunity in healthcare is to understand and implement all aspects of what makes a high-performing asset. The team is highly experienced at working across the healthcare spectrum, from institutional owners to hospitals and individual doctors.

The strength and legacy of Cypress West’s business model are in its method for successfully acquiring the right medical real estate assets backed by solid data analytics. Cumella and his team then focus on a strategic plan to increase the value of the property on behalf of its investors. Since founding Cypress West in 2013, he and his team have acquired 1,906,996 square feet of medical office properties across the U.S