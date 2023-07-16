Executive Vice President

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Cody Wolf is an executive vice president at DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, specializing in the sale and leasing of industrial properties across the Inland Empire region. Since joining DAUM in 2021, he has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and expansion.

With a unique value-add approach, he has successfully assembled and closed on 65 sale and lease transactions with DAUM, comprising over 155 acres of land with a total consideration of more than $175 million. Wolf leverages his deep understanding of the market to provide clients with an array of real estate advisory services. His industry success stems from his ability to implement customized strategies for each client and provide them with the resources and capabilities necessary to achieve their individual real estate goals.