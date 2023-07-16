SVP & Market Leader

MatthewsReal Estate Investment Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Senior Vice President and Market Leader Daniel Withers brings his 20-plus years in the industry to his leadership role at Matthews, acting as a mentor for young entrepreneurs breaking into the business. In his position, he oversees the company’s Encino office and progresses efforts to support the management structure. His natural leadership ability and comprehensive knowledge of the market make him an asset in recruiting and training top talent in the area, as well as overseeing day-to-day responsibilities in the office.

As a specialist in the multifamily sector in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley area specifically, Withers is a go-to resource for clients looking to buy or sell MMA assets throughout the market. Throughout his career, he has closed over $1 billion in multifamily investments and ground-up development sites.