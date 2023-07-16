Eve A. Brackmann

Partner

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Professional Services

Eve Brackmann is a highly respected attorney with 18 years of experience in Southern California. Her successful career spans prestigious law firms, where she has excelled in litigation and business disputes. Recently joining Munck Wilson Mandala’s L.A. office, Brackmann’s leadership aligns with the firm’s values. Currently, Brackmann is handling a diverse caseload, including a $20M lending dispute in the cannabis sector, a federal appeal between multinational logistics companies, a complex commercial real estate dispute in Texas, and a dispute involving a Southern California restaurant chain. She has secured significant wins and favorable settlements since joining MWM in February.

Brackmann’s extensive community involvement includes roles in various legal associations, such as the Los Angeles Bar Association and Orange County Bar Association. She also volunteers with the Veterans Legal Institute.