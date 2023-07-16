(Tony*Kawashima)

Chief Executive Officer

Snyder Langston

General Contractor

In 2023 Jason Rich was elevated to CEO of Snyder Langston, one of Southern California’s leading commercial and multifamily builders, now in its 64th year. The announcement comes at an eight-year milestone in a 10-year succession plan. Rich joined Snyder Langston in 2002 making his leadership ascension through operational accomplishments consistent with its culture of building careers from within. He is now responsible for setting the vision of the company, furthering Snyder Langston’s reputation as a trusted advisor to its clients.

Looking ahead, Rich is passionate about his new role. He recently shared at the firm’s annual meeting that the leadership succession plan was well planned to ensure the new executive team will keep building great projects for great clients and keep the company culture for which Snyder Langston is well recognized.