Joan B. Velazquez

Partner & Chair of the Real Estate Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Professional Services

Joan Velazquez is a highly regarded partner and chair of the real estate department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. She handles a wide range of projects, including acquisitions, financing, development and leasing. She excels in structuring complex capital arrangements and has closed over a billion dollars in financing transactions. Joan’s tax background further enhances her ability to optimize deals for her clients’ benefit. Among her notable transactions are a significant land acquisition in San Diego, a substantial construction loan for a mixed-use project, and the sale of diverse residential and industrial properties.

She has also facilitated joint ventures and development agreements for notable projects. Joan has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a Commercial Real Estate Visionary and Women in Real Estate Award Winner. She has been listed in both Best Lawyers in America and Southern California Super Lawyers.