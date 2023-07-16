Executive Managing Director

Colliers

Commercial Real Estate Broker

As executive managing director and market leader for Colliers’ Greater Los Angeles region, Jodie Poirier is responsible for upwards of 300 professionals across nine offices in Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire. She continues to deliver industry-leading results for her company and teams through her exemplary grit, foresight and dynamic leadership style. She leads the region’s strategic direction and performance in her role, emphasizing Colliers’ growth objectives in her markets and beyond.

Poirier’s expertise and relentless passion propel her teams forward while positioning the region as an industry leader through innovative and measurable tactics. Responsible for recruiting top talent, she is laser-focused on Colliers’ ongoing diversification efforts. Her ability to impact recruitment has single-handedly changed how the commercial real estate community creates a fair and balanced working environment for all.