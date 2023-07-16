Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP

Professional Services

Jon Wolf is an experienced attorney specializing in business and real estate transactions, corporate governance and related disputes. He provides counsel on various commercial matters, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, technology licenses, real estate transactions, secured lender transactions and private equity ventures. He negotiates purchase and sale agreements, credit agreements and leases, representing both sellers and buyers, lenders and borrowers, landlords and tenants.

Wolf served as general counsel for a privately held computer software company handling IP licensing, stock incentive plans and employment agreements. He received his J.D. from Loyola Law School and holds memberships with the State Bar of California, Los Angeles County Bar Association and Beverly Hills Bar.