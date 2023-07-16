Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Principal

Stepp Commercial Group

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Kimberly R. Stepp is a principal and co-founder of Stepp Commercial Group, a leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market with the sale of more than $3 billion in properties since inception. She is one of very few women who have ownership of a commercial real estate brokerage firm in all of California. In 2022, the firm executed $205 million in transactions.

Stepp has one of the most extensive computer databases of investor and property information in the industry. She also actively participates in comprehensive training sessions, seminars and investment real estate forums consistently to advance her professional skills. Her clients and competitors regard her as one of the most significant and active investment real estate brokers in the market. Furthermore, Stepp looks to continued organic growth in the future.