EVP, Director of Retail Brokerage

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Lee Shapiro serves as executive vice president and director of retail for Kennedy Wilson Brokerage in Los Angeles. For the past 35 years, he has specialized in the sale and leasing of commercial investment properties throughout Southern California with a focus on office, retail and development sites. He has extensive experience in assisting private capital and institutional owners/developers with the design and leasing of new projects as well as the repositioning of existing properties.

Over the course of his career, Shapiro has closed over 1,250 transactions worth $1.75 billion. In the past 24 months, he has completed 90 transactions representing 355,000 square feet of commercial real estate valued at over $167 million. Currently, he is the exclusive agent for 2.3 million square feet of commercial space across Southern California.