Lee Watkins joined Snyder Langston in 2013. With a passion for building places that empower people to be their best, he has nearly 20 years of commercial construction expertise and succeeds in his father’s legacy of love and passion for building. Guided by his values of integrity, quality, commitment and continuous improvement, he is driven by his high standards for excellence, efficiency and creating a mutually rewarding building experience for all stakeholders.

As president/COO, Watkins maintains Snyder Langston’s culture of trust, excellence and high standards across all service lines with his focus on operational excellence, quality management, securing new and repeat business, while developing and growing the best people in the industry through Snyder Langston University. He aims to know each client’s business and mission well so he can offer trusted advice.