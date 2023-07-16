Executive Vice Chair

Cushman & Wakefield

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Marc D. Renard is the executive vice chair of Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) global capital markets group. As the leader of one of the nation’s most successful capital market groups, he and his team have closed over 550 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $38 billion. He has been involved in many of the largest and most complex deals in the western United States and executed a number of notable global transactions, including the $302 million sale of the Oriental One building in Shanghai, China. Renard has consistently been recognized as C&W’s Top Investment Broker in the Western Region and/or in California since 1992.

In the past 12 months, Renard and his team completed 16 capital markets transactions with a total deal value exceeding $1 billion.