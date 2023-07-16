Partner

Harvest LLP

Professional Services

Michael Rivera is a skilled attorney with a strong focus on commercial real estate transactions. With extensive experience in the acquisition, development, leasing and disposition of various types of properties, he brings a unique perspective to his clients’ needs. His background as a former in-house counsel enhances his ability to provide pragmatic strategies that align with economic goals. He is known for his commitment to excellence, problem-solving skills and dedication to understanding his clients’ concerns.

Rivera’s notable successes include representing an institutional equity partner in a joint venture for a large industrial complex, handling land sales for a major mining company and negotiating leases for a prominent retailer. He actively contributes to the community in roles such as vice chair for Inland Action and serving on the boards of the Making Hope Happen Foundation and Dignity Health Inland Empire Foundation, Inland Action and Arrowhead United Way.