Mike Tingus assumed the position of president of Lee & Associates-LA North/Ventura in January 2004 and, while holding the title of president, has ranked as one of the top-producing brokers in the region each year. His expertise includes the sale and leasing of industrial, office and retail properties as well as land development throughout Southern California.

Tingus was appointed to the Initial Planning Commission for the City of Calabasas in 1993 and served for five two-year terms, two of those years as chairman. His vast knowledge of the entitlement process puts him in the category that few brokers have had the privilege to obtain. He has successfully transacted in excess of 1,100 acres of development land sales and has sold or leased properties valued in excess of $3 billion over his career.