Vice Chairman

CBRE

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Nick Walker specializes in the ever-growing self-storage industry throughout the United States. Among the variety of client types, he represents are individuals and syndicators, as well as corporations, financial institutions, real estate investment trusts, pension funds, endowments and domestic and international investors. Walker has personally been involved with commercial real estate for over 12 years. He has overseen and taken part in self-storage transactions totaling over $6 billion throughout his years in commercial real estate.

Walker’s family has been involved in the selfstorage industry since 1984 and has owned, managed or consulted on over 45 different properties and approximately two million square feet of self-storage. Prior to joining CBRE, he was ranked among the top performers within Marcus and Millichap’s National Self Storage Group.