CEO & Founder

Parkview

Financial Lending

Paul Rahimian is the CEO and founder of Parkview Financial, a national debt fund specializing in construction financing for real estate projects. Through the private fund, Paul and his team provide shor-tterm bridge and construction loans across the U.S. Since its establishment in 2015, Parkview has facilitated over $4 billion in financing for a range of projects, with loan amounts ranging from $5 million to $300 million. Rahimian’s hands-on management style and expertise as a third-generation real estate developer and general contractor have contributed to Parkview’s success.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, and Atlanta, Parkview is renowned as one of the most respected private construction lenders in the industry. Rahimian also holds leadership positions on the Board of Trustees for Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences and the Magbit Foundation’s Board of Directors.