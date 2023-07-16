Managing Director

Colliers Commercial

Real Estate Broker

Ricardo Pacheco serves as the managing director of brokerage for Colliers’ Los Angeles offices. A trusted advisor and leader, he is responsible for strengthening business development, improving service delivery and recruiting world-class talent. Implementing his forwardthinking business acumen and diverse industry expertise garnered through his 15-year career, he partners with sales professionals across Los Angeles to develop strategic business plans and provide superior client service.

Pacheco previously served as a regional director for Colliers’ U.S. Southwest Region. He played an integral role in working with brokerage professionals to win, keep and grow business across the Southwest. His responsibilities included business operations, strategic planning, business process improvement, financial modeling and analysis.