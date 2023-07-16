Rick E. Raymundo

Senior Managing Director

Marcus & Millichap

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Rick Raymundo is the senior managing director of investments and serves as executive director of Marcus & Millichap’s National Multi-Housing Group. Specializing in the sale and acquisition of multifamily properties, he is respected as one of the top producers in Los Angeles County. He has a broad background of real estate experience, having worked for over 20 years in commercial brokerage and lending.

In 2022, Raymundo was the highest-producing multifamily sales agent in Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office for the fourth consecutive year. Within the past 24 months, he closed over a quarter-billion dollars’ worth of real estate sales, consisting of nearly 740,000 square feet of buildings. Spanning 59 closed transactions, he sold 960 multifamily units in and around Los Angeles. Overseeing a team of 11 agents and support staff, Raymundo has also trained several award-winning agents.