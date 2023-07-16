Principal

Stepp Commercial Group

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Stepp Commercial Group is a leader in private capital multifamily investments across Los Angeles County. Founded by Robert Stepp, the firm has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume, helping clients achieve higher returns through 1031 exchanges both within Los Angeles as well as in higher-growth markets outside of L.A. The Stepp team shares a culture and approach to the business from a client-centric perspective, focusing efforts on building long-term relationships with clients rather than utilizing the traditional transaction-oriented business model.

His largest deal in 2022 was a portfolio of 22 properties with a total of 111 units in Long Beach valued at $43.2 million. Additionally, Stepp and his team helped clients exchange into $27 million in Delaware Statutory Trust assets and $25 million in out-of-state multifamily properties.