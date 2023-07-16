Thomas R. Sestanovich

Partner

Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP

Professional Services

Tom Sestanovich is a remarkable individual who overcame childhood bone cancer, defying the odds and triumphing with the help of groundbreaking treatments. This experience instilled in him a tenacious spirit that carried him to achieve great academic and athletic feats, including becoming UCLA’s first amputee varsity athlete and representing the USA in volleyball at the Paralympic Games. After joining a real estate law firm in 1988, he built a thriving legal practice focused on CRE transactions and environmental matters.

Sestanovich and his team remained productive during the pandemic, handling industrial property transactions across several states. His expertise extends to handling hybrid real estate/environmental transactions and collaborating with regulatory bodies to address environmental challenges. With his deep knowledge, passion and connections, he provides invaluable guidance and support to clients nationwide.