Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Professional Services

Timothy (Tim) Reimers is a leader not only in Sheppard Mullin’s real estate and finance practices but also throughout the Los Angeles area. His practice focuses on impact real estate and finance matters, including social infrastructure, multifamily housing, clean water, clean power and public-private partnerships. In these spaces, he leads a team that handles, among other things, private equity investments, acquisitions of large real estate portfolios, and sophisticated project financing and serves as legal counsel for day-to-day operations.

Where Reimers and his team are most impactful is in healthcare. He leads Sheppard Mullin’s healthcare real estate practice, which is comprised of a group of nationally recognized, specialized legal practitioners whose skill sets bridge both the real estate and healthcare industries and specifically address the needs of clients in the healthcare real estate marketplace.