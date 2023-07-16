Chief Executive Officer

Avrio Real Estate Credit

Lending

Vicky Schiff, CEO of Avrio Real Estate Credit, is a trailblazer in the commercial real estate industry, championing opportunities for women. With over two decades of experience, she has founded and co-founded successful firms in real estate and finance. Schiff’s notable ventures include a real estate fund supporting women and minority firms, a boutique investment banking firm, and an investment platform focused on CRE debt and distressed assets.

Avrio Real Estate Credit, her latest venture, offers short-term, first mortgage debt and structured finance products. Schiff’s goal is to originate $500 million in loans this year. She actively participates in organizations like the Price Center of Entrepreneurship & Innovation and the Women in the Real Estate Network (WREN). Schiff holds a Masters in Studies in Law from USC and an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from UCLA.