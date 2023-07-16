Partner

Woody Stahl is a broker and co-founder of Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate. Licensed since 2003, he has closed hundreds of residential and commercial real estate transactions and is also a general contractor, which is a utility in analyzing value-add and development opportunities. Stahl and his partner Brett Lyon started Lyon Stahl in 2014. In just nine years, Lyon Stahl has grown from just two agents to a company of over 100 in size across four offices located in El Segundo, Long Beach, Riverside and West Los Angeles.

The company has consistently been able to grow and expand, increasing in deals, average commission and revenue. Stahl’s dedication and discipline set the company up for growth and expansion, which can be seen in the recent opening of its West Los Angeles office.