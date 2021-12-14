L.A. Regional Leader and President Entertainment & Sports Division

HUB INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE

Shortly after the death of George Floyd in May of 2020 and its subsequent protests, Andrew Forchelli felt a strong need to establish a culture of inclusion within the company. His first step towards creating that culture was to reach out on an individual basis to employees that were most impacted and listen to their perspectives and areas of concern.

From there, Forchelli began to form a DEI committee to represent the diverse voices within HUB’s Los Angeles region. He recruited several passionate contributors and empowered them to become agents of change within the organization as chairs of the newly formed DEI committee. Each “Agent of Change” represented a different employment level across the office, which helped ensure that they were considering the perspectives from varying roles and responsibilities. This helped especially in the early days to gain credibility and trust at different employee levels.