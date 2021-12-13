Partner and Founder

RAINES FELDMAN

As one of the first openly LGBT+ founders of a major Los Angeles law firm, Andrew Raines has been a pioneer for decades in demonstrating that every person has the right to lead an authentic life and seek self-actualization in their chosen career. By leaning into creating an environment where everyone is welcome to live their truth, he has helped to create an environment of community and inclusivity. The success of the firm lies in its founding mission that every voice matters and the more honest, unique and authentic, the better.

Raines has helped launch DEI Committees and developed a speakers program that features diverse members of the firm who share their unique perspectives and challenges in living their lives. This has promoted greater insight and understanding among all members of the RF community, which translates into a more inclusive environment and a feeling of belonging.