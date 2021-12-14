Director, Institute for Social Transformation/Director, Everett Program for Technology and Social Change/Professor, Environmental Studies and Sociology Departments

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA CRUZ

Dr. Chris Benner is a dedicated professor who has been changing lives and bettering the world for over 20 years. He has a long history conducting community-engaged research and connecting students to community organizations in predominantly low-income communities of color.

At UC Santa Cruz, Benner’s work is prolific and far-reaching. Directing the Everett Program for Technology and Social Change, he empowers students to work with communities to create solutions to persistent problems. The program’s demographics are around 75% students of color, 75% women or non-binary gender, and 50% first-generation students.